BC Paramedics launch new campaign to raise awareness around lacking resources

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Today, the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of British Columbia CUPE Local 873 (APBC), launched a multi-platform, province-wide public awareness campaign designed to bring the public attention to the calls answered by BC's Emergency Dispatchers every day.

The campaign will bring the public up close and personal to BC's most common public issues and medical emergencies, seen through the eyes of BC's paramedics. It is intended to raise awareness around the essential services provided by BC paramedics and emergency dispatchers, and their need for more government support and resources.

Given their superior level of training and equipment, BC Paramedics are the only frontline medical professionals qualified to handle BC patients during a medical crisis for early assessment, critical intervention, treatment, monitoring, transport and continuum of care to the emergency room and hospital.

Although the provincial government is adding $91.4 million in additional funding over the next three years for emergency health services, this is not enough for paramedics to properly service the residents of British Columbia. Currently, the national average response time goal is 8 minutes 59 seconds. In British Columbia, this goal is only being met 30% of the time.

"While the additional funding is good news for our members, the opioid crisis is not going away and we need continual support from the government to support BC residents," says Bronwyn Barter, Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC), CUPE Local 873. "Over the past 15 years, we've seen call volume increase. With that comes an increased demaned for resources. The Government has not kept up with the demand for more resources and funding for our members. This means our front line staff are now being stretched thin."

BC Ambulance Paramedics are asking for the public's support in their request for adequate resources to ensure all British Columbian's receive the proper care they deserve. The campaign details can be found at www.moreparamedics.com. To support further, the public is encouraged to submit their ambulance wait times at www.paramedicsin859.com.

The Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia (APBC) represents the 5,000 Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers in British Columbia.

