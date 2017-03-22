BC Quake Offers Earthquake Kits -- for Canadians by Canadians

72 hour earthquake kits and products part of full spectrum of survival preparedness services

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Earthquake kits are a household essential for disaster survival along the Pacific coast. As a Vancouver-based company, BC Quake knows the risk of earthquakes to the region, and offers ready-made and customizable earthquake kits and preparedness products that are hand-made by Canadians, for Canadians. To learn more, go to: https://www.bcquake.ca/product-category/survival-kits/earthquake-kits/

Many experts believe that Vancouver is not only susceptible to a major earthquake, but that one is long overdue. While it's impossible to predict when and where the next big earthquake that will hit, recent events in California and the Pacific Northwest have increased awareness for the need of emergency planning, earthquake preparedness kits, and risk management -- before a major event occurs.

BC Quake now offers earthquake kits for up to six people. From the essential kit, which is designed to keep a person hydrated and safe, to the premium earthquake kits, which offers survival and premium products in a durable waterproof backpack.

To give a sense of scale, in the past 100 years, at least nine earthquakes in or near Canada have registered a magnitude greater than 7. Even a magnitude 6 earthquake could do extensive damage to urban areas such as Vancouver, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Richmond BC. Preparedness is key to survival and comfort after a disaster, and the experts at BC Quake have selected premium products to help families cope with the aftermath of a natural disaster.

About the Company

BC Quake offers a full spectrum of survival preparedness services, from 72-hour survival kits to comprehensive earthquake preparedness training courses and consultation. Prepare for the natural disasters that threaten BC's West Coast with the products and services recommended to keep your family safe.

