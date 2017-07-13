BC Quake Offers Suggestions for Earthquake Kit Add-Ons

New blog from Vancouver earthquake kit provider assesses what extras can make an emergency situation more manageable

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - An earthquake kit is something everyone hopes they'll never use, but in the event of an emergency, this grab and go survival bag can make all the difference. As an earthquake and survival product provider, the team at BC Quake recently released a blog about the extras that can help alleviate a crisis situation. For more, go to: https://www.bcquake.ca/blog/helpful-add-ons-for-your-earthquake-kit/

In the event of a sudden natural disaster, an earthquake kit should contain everything a family needs to survive for 72 hours. Of course, with different health conditions and challenges, survival often goes beyond food and water. That's why every BC Quake survival kit has a little extra room, enabling families to add items that are vital to their survival.

The article contains a list of helpful suggestions that people might want to consider. This includes items like glasses, cash, medications, pet supplies, kids toys, extra clothing, phone numbers, device chargers, maps -- or even photos of loved ones.

BC Quake offers a range of survival kits that range from 1 Person Essentials to the deluxe 6 Person Premium Survival Kit. Whatever a family purchases, they should think outside the kit, and consider what non-standard items their family requires for survival. For example, you might want to add an extra epi-pen for a child with a severe allergy.

A little preparation can make all the difference, and that's why BC Quake offers the supplies and safety training to help people manage the unexpected.

To learn more about Vancouver earthquake survival kits or to purchase them online, please visit BC Quake.

