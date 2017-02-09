BCAMA's 2017 VISION Conference Promises to Spark Innovation in Brands, Business and Marketers in Vancouver

Early Bird Registration Now Open

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - For the 27th year, the BC Chapter of the American Marketing Association (BCAMA) is excited to bring its annual marketing conference to Vancouver. The VISION Conference returns on April 4, 2017 at the BMO Theatre Centre, in Vancouver. Focused on the planning and creative thinking that is now required to achieve innovative outcomes, the Conference is a one day, thought leadership and interactive learning event.

"Innovative products and services are like the proverbial iceberg," said Andrew Sharpe, President-Elect of the BCAMA. "The vast majority of what it took to bring it to life is below the surface, in the form of creative exploration and thinking from a different perspective."

This year marks a milestone in the city: the creation of an entire conference dedicated to the art and science of marketing innovation. With innovation being the buzzword in Vancouver's exploding startup scene, the conference is at the intersection of strategic planning and open-minded exploration -- that ultimately results in visionary outcomes. It will provide an overview of what the future might hold and prepare individuals and organizations to adapt to a culture of innovative thinking by adhering to specific procedures and letting go of existing paradigms for doing things.

"It's one thing to be aware of what the future might have in store, but it's a whole other thing to know how to use this knowledge to create the innovations of tomorrow. This type of future-forward thinking is what the VISION Conference is all about. It's the 'aha' that precedes the 'ta-dah,'" Sharpe elaborated.

Conference registration is now open. To take advantage of early bird pricing and save up to $100, register before Feb 19, 2017. For more information on the VISION Conference, confirmed speakers, agenda and registration, visit https://goo.gl/OIUf7Q or call 604-564-1AMA.

For event photos and video, visit https://goo.gl/OIUf7Q

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Venue: The Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre (Olympic Village)

Address: 162 W 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1A4

Time: CONFERENCE: 9:00am - 4:30pm | AFTER PARTY: 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Registration: https://goo.gl/OIUf7Q

About BCAMA

The BC Chapter of the American Marketing Association (www.bcama.com) has been the province's leading marketing source since 1955. With close to 500 members, the BCAMA is a non-profit association made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers including Board Members, Committee Members and Sponsors.

About VISION

BCAMA's flagship conference, aimed at marketing professionals. This full-day conference brings together BC's sharpest marketing minds for a lineup of dynamic speakers, fresh insights, compelling content and powerful networking. For 27 years, the VISION conference has been the place where British Columbia's modern marketers and aspiring changemakers have come together to learn, be inspired, and connect with other like-minded thinkers. An influential force on the upcoming generation of marketers and creative minds, it is also a community of seasoned business people seeking to evolve their careers or businesses.

Follow BCAMA

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129866/Images/_CPL5593-fdcdc292dfdca560bff52c41b16bdd7c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129866/Images/_CPL5403-cb10720e194d9b1f853a86b2335ad1f3.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129866/Images/_MG_5301-2b946f9e60619dcbab440560811e1d6b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129866/Images/17357986996_536e3a9a1d_o-76637da026c0a5adb2e2c3e580a0f1d1.jpg