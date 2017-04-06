BCI Group Holdings Limited announces its subscription results Recorded more than 100 times over-subscription for its public offer

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - BCI Group Holdings Limited ("BCI", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ( HKSE : 8412), a food and beverage and entertainment group based in Hong Kong, announces the subscription results for its shares (the "Shares") under the public offer (the "Public Offer") and placing (the "Placing", together with the Public Offer, the "Share Offer"). The shares under the Public Offer were over-subscribed by more than 100 times. The offer price per share has been set near the upper-end of the offer price range at HK$0.34 per share. Dealings in the shares on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited is expected to commence on 7 April 2017 (Friday).

Due to the very significant over-subscription in the Public Offer, the re-allocation procedures have been applied. A total number of 80,000,000 shares under the Placing have been re-allocated to the Public Offer, so that the total number of shares available under the Public Offer has been increased to 100,000,000 shares, representing 50% of the total number of the offer shares available under the Share Offer. Based on the final offer price of HK$0.34 per Share, the net proceeds from the Share Offer to be received by the Company (after deducting underwriting fees and estimated expenses in connection with the Share Offer) is estimated to be approximately HK$45.5 million.

BCI intends to apply the net proceeds as follows: 1) approximately 44.3% to be used for establishing two sports-themed bars; 2) approximately 15.5% to be used for establishing two standalone restaurants and two food court restaurants; 3) approximately 26.5% to be used for covering the decoration, furniture and fixture expenses for Volar; 4) approximately 10.3% for covering the decoration, furniture and fixture expenses for Fly; and 5) approximately 3.4% to be used for general working capital of the Group.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sponsor and Great Roc Capital Securities Limited is the Sole Bookrunner. Lego Securities Limited and Great Roc Capital Securities Limited are the Joint Lead Managers of the Share Offer.

Mr. Ng Shing Joe Kester, the Chairman and executive Director of the Company, said, "We are honoured that investors have shown great support in the Group. We believe that the response is the market's recognition of the Group's business and confidence in our future prospects. We strive to capitalise on the international financing platform in Hong Kong, in order to further strengthen our business network, enhance our brand recognition and capture greater market share in the food and beverage and entertainment industry in Hong Kong."

About BCI Group Holdings Limited

BCI, a food and beverage and entertainment group in Hong Kong, owns and operates two night entertainment clubs, namely Volar and Fly, and three "Tiger" branded restaurants, namely "Tiger Curry", "Tiger Curry Jr." and "Tiger Curry & Cafe". According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, BCI was one of the leading market players in the clubbing market in Hong Kong in terms of revenue for the year ended 31 May 2016 with a market share of approximately 10.6%. The "Tiger" branded restaurants provide Japanese-style curry dishes and are strategically located in prime areas with broad appeal.