BCI Group Holdings Limited Trading Debut

Closing price rose around 7.35% from the final offer price; Highest price of the day was HK$0.41 per share

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - BCI Group Holdings Limited ("BCI", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ( HKSE : 8412), a food and beverage and entertainment group based in Hong Kong, announces its successful listing on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("GEM") today.

The Company's share price closed at HK$0.365 per share, which was approximately 7.35% higher than the final offer price of HK$0.34 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$0.41 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of the Company reached 298 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$112 million.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sponsor and Great Roc Capital Securities Limited is the Sole Bookrunner of the Share Offer. Lego Securities Limited and Great Roc Capital Securities Limited are the Joint Lead Managers of the Share Offer.

Commenting on the trading debut, Mr. Ng Shing Joe Kester, the Chairman and executive Director of the Company, said, "The successful listing of the Company on the GEM marks an important milestone of the Group. It is a proof of the Group's solid fundamentals. The response also shows investors' confidence in our business development and future prospects. We strive to capitalise on the international financing platform in Hong Kong, in order to further strengthen our business network and enhance our brand recognition, to capture greater market share in the food and beverage and entertainment industry in Hong Kong."

About BCI Group Holdings Limited

BCI, a food and beverage and entertainment group in Hong Kong, owns and operates two night entertainment clubs, namely Volar and Fly, and three "Tiger" branded restaurants, namely "Tiger Curry", "Tiger Curry Jr." and "Tiger Curry & Cafe". According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, BCI was one of the leading market players in the clubbing market in Hong Kong in terms of revenue for the year ended 31 May 2016 with a market share of approximately 10.6%. The "Tiger" branded restaurants provide Japanese-style curry dishes and are strategically located in prime areas with broad appeal.