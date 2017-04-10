BC's Hands-on Cook-off Contest Celebrates + Redefines Family Meals

Whatever 'family' means to you, BC's popular Hands-on Cook-off contest celebrates the importance of cooking and eating together

BC's Hands-on Cook-off contest launches on April 18th with a reminder about the essential role that cooking and eating together plays in communities across BC.

Explains Sydney Massey, one of the creators of Better Together and Director of Nutrition Education at the BC Dairy Association: "Here in BC, 'family' means something different to all of us. Whether we're married, single or new to Canada, breaking bread together is a grounding and deeply bonding force for individuals, families, and for communities. The Hands-on Cook-off contest reminds us all to make space in our lives for kitchen togetherness."

The Hands-on Cook-off contest was inspired by research that shows that when families cook and eat together, kids gain many valuable benefits -- including better grades in school, better physical and mental health, and better overall social adaptability. Studies around the world support these findings, including recent research out of Queensland, Australia demonstrating that when families make a ritual out of eating together, lasting benefits to children include less picky eating, and greater overall enjoyment of food.

This annual contest enjoys the support of hundreds of chefs, schools, community organizations, and media across the province. This year's panel of judges represents all of these groups, and includes: TV personality and cook, Art Napoleon; Michelle Tang, Co-founder of Foodie Kids Inc.; Chef Paul Cecconi of Brodo Kitchen; Rebecca Coleman of Cooking By Laptop; and award-winning cooking instructor, Chef Heidi Fink.

Says Contest Judge, Chef Heidi Fink: "Cooking with my children has been one of the most important things I've done as a parent. They learn important life skills and healthy eating habits; we spend quality time together as a family. Cooking is a joyful and empowering experience for all of us."

"This contest is a great way for people across BC to share their food culture, get to know their food and enjoy the simple tradition of eating together." Says Art Napoleon, "Cooking with my young daughters is not only important bonding time for our family, but it's giving them both essential life skills!"

Enter the Contest:

From April 18th until noon of May 18th, any BC resident can enter the Hands-on Cook-off Contest. Videos must include two or more people preparing a recipe together… and having fun! Videos must be no longer than three minutes in length and can be entered online here.

For the first time this year, people can also enter a shorter video in our Instagram category for a chance to win a $250 Amazon.ca gift card! Simply follow and tag @bettertogetherbc and include the hashtag #handsoncookoff. Videos must be one minute or less and feature two generations cooking together. One winner will be chosen by random draw. Full details on contest website.

Prizes:

Several cash prizes of $1000 and $500 will be awarded in different categories to individuals and schools. Total prizes up for grabs are valued at over $4000. Full prizing details can be found here.

Enter the Hands-on Cook-off here: http://www.bettertogetherbc.ca/contest/

About Better Together

Better Together, bettertogetherbc.ca, is an active online community forum, designed to celebrate family meals, cooking, and trying new recipes. We exist because eating together, whether as a family or otherwise, offers many health and social benefits for both children and adults - including better nutrition, school performance and social adjustment. Find out more:

