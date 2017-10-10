BCSC panel issues reciprocal orders against two individuals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 10, 2017) - A British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has reciprocated enforcement orders against two individuals sanctioned by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. They are:

Marcel Anil Rada

Randi A. Bochinski

For more information on the orders, search for Marcel Anil Rada or Randi A. Bochinski at www.bcsc.bc.ca.

The Canadian Securities Administrators maintains national databases for disciplined persons and firms and cease trade orders. These databases include all persons in Canada disciplined for securities trading offences.

