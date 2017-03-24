BCSC Technical Disclosure Review - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Inc. ("Northisle" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NCX) reports that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), the Company is filing an amended Technical Report on the Red Dog Property with the resource classified to the 2014 CIM Definitions Standard. The reclassification has resulted in no changes to the Red Dog resource as disclosed in Northisle's news release of 10 January 2017 and listed below.

RED DOG INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCE - TONNES & GRADE Cut-off (%Cu) Tonnes %Cu ppm Au %Mo 0.10 54,490,000 0.22 0.31 0.004 0.15 36,568,000 0.27 0.38 0.005 0.20 23,633,000 0.32 0.46 0.007 0.25 15,553,000 0.38 0.54 0.008 0.30 11,042,000 0.42 0.60 0.009

RED DOG INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCE - TONNES and GRADE Cut-off (%Cu) Tonnes %Cu ppm Au %Mo 0.10 2,979,000 0.17 0.25 0.002 0.15 1,774,000 0.20 0.30 0.003 0.20 848,000 0.23 0.33 0.003 0.25 107,000 0.28 0.36 0.007 0.30 27,000 0.33 0.39 0.009

John McClintock, P. Eng is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

"John McClintock"

President, CEO and Director

