BCUC Announces Schedule for Site C Inquiry First Nations Input Sessions

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has announced the schedule for the Site C Inquiry Commission Panel to gather feedback from First Nations on the Panel's Site C Inquiry preliminary report.

The First Nations Input Sessions will be held in Prince George, Fort St. John, Vancouver and Victoria. Members of the public are welcome to attend; however, speaking spots are available and pre-arranged only for First Nations.

Location Date (2017) Time Venue Prince George Friday, September 29 2:00–4:00 p.m. Prince George Ramada Hotel Fort St. John Tuesday, October 3 10:00–2:00 p.m. Fort St. John Pomeroy Hotel Vancouver Friday, October 6 10:00–12:00 p.m. 1125 Howe Street, 12th Floor Victoria Wednesday, October 11 4:00–5:00 p.m. Delta Ocean Pointe Hotel

Presentations made at First Nations Input Sessions are equivalent to providing a written submission in the Site C Inquiry. Written submissions on the preliminary report may be made on or before October 11, 2017 as follows:

Email: SiteCSubmission@bcuc.com

Fax: 604-660-1102

Mail: 410-900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 2N3

Submissions at the First Nations Input Sessions are requested to be limited to the contents of the preliminary report and any other specific matters the Panel may seek submissions on. Submissions made on matters outside of the scope of the Inquiry will form a part of the public record, but will not be considered by the Panel.

For more information, please see the Panel's letter regarding the First Nations Input Sessions dated September 13, 2017, available on the BCUC's Site C Inquiry website at www.sitecinquiry.com.

On August 2, 2017, the Lieutenant Governor in Council, by OIC No. 244, requested that the BCUC, pursuant to section 5(1) of the Utilities Commission Act, advise the Lieutenant Governor in Council respecting BC Hydro's Site C project, in accordance with the terms set out in the OIC. The OIC is available on the BCUC's Site C Inquiry webpage.