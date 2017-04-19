BDIC Reports 1000% Revenue Increase YoY; 5 Star Morningstar Rating Upgrade; Letter From CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Blow & Drive Interlock, Corp. ( OTCQB : BDIC)

Dear Shareholders,

The beginning of 2017 is off to a great start as we have materially leased all the units we have produced, and our year over year revenue increased by 1000% however, we are losing out on a lot of business as our phones are ringing off the hook and we are limited in the number of units we can provide and install. Unfortunately, we did get several hundred units returned by our distributor that needed minor repairs, which did affect our year end numbers. These units have been repaired and will be deployed into cars this month as well as an additional one thousand units slated for retail installations and set for deployment in stages within the next 3-6 weeks.

It is important for shareholders to understand that manufacturing the equipment is only the very first step in the effort it takes to build a nationwide interlock company.

Interlock clients want convenience. Gaining meaningful and significant market share in the ignition interlock industry demands much more than just units, it requires a blanket of service centers in each state. To compete on a level playing field we must have a location every 5-10 miles throughout each state. Each service center must be provided with calibration equipment, a dedicated computer and professional training, not to mention all the back-office logistics necessary for state required reporting. Just as the regulations for interlocks are becoming tougher for DUI offenders so too is the state oversight of the manufactures or vendors licensed to do business. Each unit must be properly installed, calibrated and inspected monthly by a licensed technician in an authorized state sanctioned service center. Therefore, a single service center is limited by space & time to a finite number of installations or calibrations or removals in a single day. With the amount of current sales and demand for new installs, multiple locations must be opened and trained professionally to compete on a national and eventually international basis.

The analysis and plan for growth and market share is simple. BDIC must invest in a nationwide infrastructure to build out and to grow revenue. Infrastructure expansion when coupled with the cost of building new equipment makes the capital requirements for such an endeavor at around $50,000,000.

We could theoretically deploy 30,000-80,000 within the next couple of years if we have adequate infrastructure. We are confident that, if sufficiently capitalized we could quickly expand into many more states and perfectly position the company into other areas of criminal offender monitoring like ankle bracelet monitoring. The result of our analysis is that with increased capital investment we can quickly capture more & more market share away from our competitors and create very healthy returns for our shareholders. I am proud to say that this is a real testament to the underlying practical economics of what BDIC has and will accomplish, in addition to saving lives every day, which I always like to point out to shareholders.

BDIC has avoided new debt-financing entirely and our analysis is that any dilution from new stock issuance will be a net-positive to shareholders, further compounded by my commitment to shareholders to retire my 8,000,000 free-trading shares, which I assure shareholders I will do at the earliest opportunity.

Finally, I wanted to draw interested shareholders to BDIC's new 5 Star Morningstar rating. Morningstar Research, a leading provider of independent investment research, has upgraded BDIC's common shares to Five out of Five Stars in their quantitative Morningstar equity ratings and equity research reports to OTCQX® and OTCQB® companies and their investors. Morningstar's quantitative equity ratings for BDIC is displayed on the company's quote page on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BDIC/quote, providing investors with Morningstar's estimates of the stock's fair market value

Sincerely,

Laurence Wainer

CEO

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp.

About BDIC

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. (BDIC) based in Los Angeles, California, that manufactures and distributes its Ignition Interlock Device Model# BDI-747 across the United States is a publicly traded company on the American Ventures Marketplace.

The BDI-747 is a state of the art ignition interlock device, breath-alcohol testing device approximately the size of a smartphone. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to exhale into the device prior to starting the vehicle. The device will prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver's blood-alcohol content exceeds a predetermined set level. Interlocks are required for use by DUI or DWI ("driving under the influence" or "driving while intoxicated") offenders as part of their mandatory court or motor vehicle department program.

The individual subject to the court or motor vehicle order pays for the installation/removal and monthly lease of the ignition interlock device. The Company will provide monitoring of the device at predetermined intervals per state guidelines. Data will be collected and made available to the appropriate authorities for review. The data will show all breath tests performed and/or missed tests as well as any attempt to bypass or circumvent the system. For states that require a picture or GPS location of the person performing the test, the device is equipped with camera & GPS technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.