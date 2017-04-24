BE Resources Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - BE Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BER) ("BE Resources" or the "Company") announces that Gary Sugar has resigned as a director.

BE Resources thanks Mr. Sugar for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

