Beachhead Solutions Introduces New Managed Password Policy to Help MSP Channel Partners Secure Client Data

Resellers deploying Beachhead's SimplySecure platform can now provide robust and enforceable password policy management

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for businesses and MSPs, today announced the immediate availability of Managed Password Policy controls for all channel partners using its SimplySecure Management System. The addition of this powerful password policy manager to the completely cloud-managed platform -- and part of Beachhead's transparent and cost-effective per-device pricing -- enables MSPs and VARs to further exceed the data security needs of small-and-medium-sized businesses. Resellers can also continue to take advantage of Beachhead's popular white label program for SimplySecure.

While SMBs require vigorous data security just as much as enterprises, they remain far less likely to have complete solutions in place. Despite the fact that data breach incidents at major companies receive an outsized portion of media attention, industry research finds that 70% of data breaches occur at businesses with fewer than 100 employees. This points to the critical need among SMBs for improved data security tools -- including those which MSPs and resellers leveraging the SimplySecure platform with Managed Password Policy are uniquely capable of providing.

Policies that bolster password security operate in tandem with encryption, which is increasingly a requirement for compliance with legal and regulatory mandates (as is the case with HIPAA, FINRA, PCI-DSS, and more). MSPs serving SMBs that are affected by these regulations should utilize SimplySecure to proactively address clients' needs for both encryption and robust password security. Even where the letter of the law doesn't specify encryption, auditors can and will enforce it as a de facto requirement.

"These compliance requirements are arriving in an expanding number of jurisdictions; for example, New York State recently enacted what may prove to be seminal regulations for the financial industry at the state level," said Brian Clark, President of CCPlus, a SimplySecure MSP. "In addition to being more commonly required, putting encryption in place is a prudent business practice, protecting data by making it unreadable even in advanced hacking scenarios (such as where a drive is stolen and booted from another system)."

At the same time, encryption is only as effective as the password used to access decrypted data is secure. No encryption technology can protect data once a device is authenticated, meaning that a weak password -- those with short, simple, or repeating characters -- can be the fatally weak link that causes data security efforts to fail. These simple passwords are also more vulnerable to social engineering attacks where employees are tricked into divulging the password, or they may simply be guessed. To curtail poor password choices, larger companies often utilize Active Directory to centrally manage and enforce password policies on domain computers. However, until now, smaller businesses that do not have domains have not had access to this capability.

SimplySecure's Managed Password Policy addresses this issue by enabling administrators to easily create, enforce, and centrally manage a sound and rigorous password policy, one that enforces requirements such as minimum and maximum password length, and maximum password age. Policies created with SimplySecure can and should also require password complexity, including the use of alphanumerical or special characters, upper and lower case characters, and blocking the use of account user names in passwords. Additionally, SimplySecure can be used to create lockout policy, enforcing the threshold of time before an account session requires re-authentication, as well as the account lockout duration.

"The technology to effectively manage password security policy is critical to the protection of sensitive data at any organization," said Cam Roberson, Director of the Reseller Channel, Beachhead Solutions. "Unfortunately, these capabilities haven't previously been easy to come by for businesses that aren't large enterprises. Now, with the introduction of Managed Password Policy to our SimplySecure platform, we're proud to empower MSPs and resellers serving SMBs with the robust password security required to effectively secure their data."

MSPs interested in learning how to leverage the SimplySecure platform to distinguish their service offering should visit: http://beachheadsolutions.com/beachhead-partner-program/.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions offers first-in class data security with SimplySecure™, the only web-based security platform that can enforce encryption and security policy. SimplySecure provides a multi-faceted approach -- including remote data wiping and controlling access to at-risk data -- for protecting sensitive company data on Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, and USB Storage devices. SimplySecure is user-transparent and easily administered via a single unified management console.