Beacon Securities Initiates Coverage of iAnthus

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), ( CSE : IAN), a provider of capital investment and management services to licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") has initiated analyst coverage of iAnthus.

Beacon represents the first investment dealer to initiate coverage of iAnthus.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding iAnthus' performance made by an analyst are his or hers alone and do not represent the opinions, forecasts or estimates of iAnthus or its management. iAnthus does not, by reference to an analyst initiating coverage, imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., through its 100% owned subsidiary, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, delivers a comprehensive solution for financing and managing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.