Beaconsfield Consults with Residents on Parks and Green Spaces

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - The City of Beaconsfield held an open-house information session and Town Hall meeting on September 25 to present its 2017 Master Plan for parks and green spaces and to consult with citizens on this topic. The purpose of this consultation was to update the old 1989 Plan.

This reference tool enables work and investments related to the development of parks, green spaces and natural habitats to be planned. Work priorities will be established with such criteria in mind as the current state of facilities, specific demand for certain activities, the balanced distribution of work across different parts of the City, space available within the municipality and the complementary nature of proposed land uses. The projects put forward are proposals for new or improved facilities, not the regular maintenance of existing parks.

For a few years now, initiatives have enabled the City to enhance its sports and recreational offer, including the skate park, dog park (the largest one on the Island of Montreal), pickleball fields, outdoor LED lighting in public fields as well as targeted activities for children, youth, adults and seniors, in particular. It's also worth noting that Beaconsfield obtained MADA (Senior-Friendly Municipality) certification in 2016.

"On behalf of the Council, I was glad to see residents participating extensively in this day of consultation. This is an approach we have always prioritized during our mandate in a context of continuous improvement and innovation. The opinions and comments we gathered will help us better pinpoint the improvements that citizens expect so that the directions the Master Plan takes for parks and green spaces align with everyone's vision. The goal of revising the Parks and Green Spaces Master Plan is for all residents of Beaconsfield, no matter their age or family status, to get maximum benefit from the public spaces and extraordinary environment in which they chose to live," says Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Remember that this process is in keeping with the City's Strategic Plan, one focus of which involves contributing to the health and well-being of the population by encouraging participation in physical and outdoor activities.