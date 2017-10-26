Beamery Launches Pages to Usher in New Era of Recruiting

New interactive module to change the way companies interact and recruit prospects; Company is also expanding into the U.S. with a new office in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Beamery, a leading candidate-relationship software company, today announced the launch of "Pages", a new module for companies to better attract and engage prospects. Now companies can create and manage landing pages and forms to attract and convert top talent. Additionally, Beamery is announcing its official U.S. expansion with the opening of an office in San Francisco. The company is already powering innovative candidate attraction processes for global recruiting teams at companies like Facebook, Balfour Beatty and Grab.

"Even with a committed team of expert recruiters, it can be difficult to provide candidates with meaningful interactions," shared Abakar Saidov, co-founder and CEO of Beamery. "With Pages, recruiting teams can serve up highly relevant information to draw in top talent, and candidates are able to dip their toes into exploring roles at a company without committing to the full canonball. We're thrilled to roll this out in conjunction with our expansion into the U.S., where companies are increasingly focused on candidate experience and proactive talent acquisition."

Pages was created with the understanding that most candidates are not compelled to apply to roles upon the first visit to a company website. The module helps guide top talent through customized candidate journeys, taking the transactional nature out of the process and converting potential candidates into leads. Key benefits and features include:

Personalized landing pages allows a company to customize the look and feel of its brand;

allows a company to customize the look and feel of its brand; Forms enable companies to collect and streamline candidate data;

enable companies to collect and streamline candidate data; Advanced Analytics allow companies to make data-driven decisions by managing applicant data and lead flow;

allow companies to make data-driven decisions by managing applicant data and lead flow; Marketing Automation powers Pages and enables companies to keep new prospects engaged and deliver targeted campaigns post-conversion;

powers Pages and enables companies to keep new prospects engaged and deliver targeted campaigns post-conversion; Admin module helps manage all aspects of the sign-up process and publishing permissions.

"Pages is incredibly user-friendly and allows our team to promote our brand to candidates in an exciting -- but digestible -- way," shared Hunter Morgan, Talent Acquisition Program & Employer Branding Manager at Grab, a ride-hailing service app with services in Southeast Asia. "Our team has been launching targeted pages and content on a weekly basis, from hiring events to new intern programs, which has enabled us to build relationships with hundreds of new target candidates."

About Beamery

Based in London with a new office in San Francisco, Beamery is Candidate Relationship software built for companies that are proactive about engaging the best talent. By combining Talent CRM and Marketing software, Beamery helps companies attract and engage passive talent. For more information, visit https://beamery.com/ and follow @beameryhq