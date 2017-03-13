Beaufield Announces Director Appointment

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) announces the appointment of Mr. Claudio Ciavarella following changes to its Board of Directors (Reference press release March 9, 2017).

Mr. Ciavarella earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University's School of Business and Economics, where he graduated Honours - With Distinction. He is a private business owner with over 25 years' experience in the construction, real estate and manufacturing industries. He is currently President of his Forte Group of Companies, a custom store fixture manufacturer and Chief Financial Officer of the Aqua Tech Group, his construction operations. Aquatech Dewatering and its sister company, Aquatech Pump and Power, provide contract pumping and equipment services to, among others, clients in the mining sector. He is a Professional Accountant receiving his designation in 1994 and has served on the board of directors of Kerr Mines for over seven years.

With the closing of the $6 million private placement announced on February 21, 2017, Beaufield is now well positioned to further explore its Urban property. Drilling resumed on the property in January 2017 and is ongoing. 12 holes totaling 2,330 metres have been completed on the Rouleau Gold zone and drilling has begun on the Golden Retriever area located next to Osisko Mining's Black Dog Property (Reference press release January 25, 2017).

About Beaufield

Beaufield is a mineral exploration corporation with its exploration activity focused in Québec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the Corporation's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $8 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

Please visit our website for regular updates at www.beaufield.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.