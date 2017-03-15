Beaufield Announces Posting of Supplement to Circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) announces that it has mailed to its shareholders and posted on SEDAR a supplement to the management information circular dated March 10, 2017 (the "Supplement") convening the postponed annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), together with an amended form of proxy for voting at the postponed meeting.

The Meeting will be held at the offices of Lavery, de Billy, 1 Place Ville Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. The new record date for the Meeting is on March 7, 2017 and the proxy cut-off will be 11:00 a.m. (Montréal time) on April 7, 2017.

The Supplement sets out a new list of nominees.

For the Meeting, Beaufield shareholders are being asked to vote on the following matters:

To elect four directors for the ensuing year; To appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, L.L.P. as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Management has nominated the following four persons as directors of the Corporation: Ronald W. Stewart, Robert P. Wares, Claudio Ciavarella and MiaoZhong Zhuang.

Shareholders will receive the Supplement, the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy form and the Management Proxy Circular in the usual manner. The documents are available for viewing online at the following websites and links:

About Beaufield

Beaufield is a mineral exploration corporation with its exploration activity focused in Québec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the Corporation's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $7.5 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

