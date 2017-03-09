Beaufield Announces Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) announces today the resignation of Mr. Bernard Deluce as director of the Corporation.

Beaufield's Board and management would like to thank Mr. Deluce for his contributions to the Corporation.

About Beaufield

Beaufield is a mineral exploration corporation with its exploration activity focused in Québec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the Corporation's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $8 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

