Beaufield completes summer drilling at Urban, reports drill results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) is pleased to announce the completion of drilling at Urban for the summer season and wishes to provide new results from its drill program on its 100% owned Urban property located in the Windfall gold camp, Quebec. The drill program consisted of 39 holes for a total of 9,777 metres. Of these, 19 holes for a total of 5,140 metres were drilled on the Rouleau block located immediately northeast of the Gladiator gold deposit of Bonterra Resources ("Bonterra").

"Our summer drilling has identified the possible extension of Bonterra's Gladiator deposit which will require further testing to fully evaluate the potential of this target. In addition, we consider the northern margin of the Rouleau block highly prospective for extensions of Osisko's multiple Lynx zones. We intend on conducting a thorough test of these targets this winter," stated President and CEO, Ron Stewart.

Drill results for the first 8 holes drilled on the southern portion of the Rouleau block are provided in the table below. Assay results for 12 holes completed on the Macho and ET zones and a partial result for a hole on Rouleau (BRS-17-10) were released on September 18, 2017. Assay results for the remainder of hole BRS-17-10 and 18 additional holes for the Rouleau and Macho drill programs are pending.

Holes were collared near the common property boundary with Bonterra to test for possible northeast extensions of their nearby Gladiator deposit. Highlights include an intercept of 7.48 g/t gold over 2.58 metres that includes 20.5 g/t gold over 0.79 metres in hole BRS-17-06 (please refer to the quality control paragraph regarding true widths). This gold intercept is located approximately 860 metres southwest of the previously reported gold intercept of 33.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole BRS-17-10.

Drill Hole Area Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m) Gold (g/t) BRS-17-01 Rouleau South 411.0 456288 5428521 340 -45 No Significant values BRS-17-02 Rouleau South 69.0 456403 5428436 340 -45 34.00 34.52 0.52 0.25 BRS-17-02A Rouleau South 25.4 456403 5428440 340 -45 No Significant values BRS-17-02B Rouleau South 198.0 456408 5428436 340 -45 No Significant values BRS-17-03 Rouleau South 279.0 456544 5428440 330 -45 71.00 74.00 3.00 1.41 BRS-17-04 Rouleau South 375.6 456683 5428442 342 -45 61.58 63.00 1.42 0.22 BRS-17-04 97.00 99.50 2.50 0.17 BRS-17-04 108.00 108.41 0.41 0.16 BRS-17-05 Rouleau South 440.3 456890 5428437 335 -45 57.50 63.00 5.50 0.63 BRS-17-05 80.00 85.42 5.42 0.40 BRS-17-05 105.00 107.50 2.50 0.16 BRS-17-05 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.72 BRS-17-06 Rouleau South 381.0 457178 5428430 338 -45 95.00 97.58 2.58 7.48 BRS-17-06 Including 95.71 96.50 0.79 20.50 BRS-17-06 115.00 115.82 0.82 0.30 BRS-17-06 178.54 186.34 7.80 0.20 BRS-17-06 205.50 206.74 1.24 0.11

*May not represent true width: There is insufficient information at this time to determine true widths of the mineralized intercepts

All holes encountered wide zones of sheared mafic volcanic rocks cut by felsic dykes and local quartz-carbonate veining. Gold mineralization is mostly associated with dark smoky quartz veins containing minor sulphides or native gold.

North of the series of holes reported above, 18 additional till samples were collected up ice from the previous till samples that had identified a strong gold anomaly with a likely local source (News release September 18th, 2017). Assays from the new samples will aid in determining additional drill targets for the area. Due to the terrain being too soft and wet, the area will require winter drilling.

Winter drilling will also be undertaken between 400 metres to 800 metres west of Bonterra's Gladiator deposit in an area known as the Rivage Gap. The Rivage Gap is located between Bonterra's Gladiator deposit and the Rivage gold zone (73.8 g/t gold over 3 metres (BTR news release September 27th, 2012)), a portion of which falls onto Beaufield claims.

The location of the drill holes completed on Rouleau South, the till sampling and the Rivage Gap are shown on the first adjoined map.

A review of the helicopter borne VTEM survey completed in June 2017 has outlined several high priority targets that will require winter drilling due to terrain conditions. The targets are shown on the second adjoined map. On the western side of the Rouleau block, two distinct targets (LR02 and LR03) have been identified in an area known to contain significant amounts of tourmaline and sulphides near a mapped mylonite zone. Historical sampling of humus and soil have also identified anomalous gold over the target area.

Two large VTEM anomalies (LR14 and LR15) were also identified on the eastern side of the Rouleau block, in an area with no recorded exploration work. The geophysical data collected indicates that the two 500m wide anomalies are in a structurally complex area, possibly within a fold. Access to the area is being established for follow-up ground work prior to winter drilling.

Seven additional VTEM anomalies have been located on the northern part of the property, five of which have been earmarked for follow-up ground work (LR09 to LR14).

Beaufield is also keeping a close eye on current exploration near the northwestern boundary of its Rouleau block where a large drill program remains underway on the Lynx gold zone by Osisko Mining. Recent results indicate that the Lynx zone has been extended to within 500 metres of the common boundary and newly published maps also indicate that drilling has been extended to within a few metres of the boundary. Results from these holes will aid in determining if winter drilling is warranted on Beaufield's property.

Beaufield is currently planning its winter drill campaign to test targets that were inaccessible during the summer, due to the wet condition of the ground. Magnetically defined structural targets near the northern and southeastern portions of the Rouleau block are of particular interest. The program is expected to be equal to or exceed the summer program and should commence early in the new year.

Quality Control

Beaufield's drill program includes descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. A total 3,587 samples were taken from the drill core. Every sampled interval was split in half with a core splitter or cut with a diamond blade saw. Half of any sampled core was left in the core box for future reference and the remaining half was bagged and sealed and sent to a commercial laboratory. Quality control samples (duplicate, blanks and standards) were inserted in the sequence. Assays were performed at ALS CHEMEX Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. The processed samples were subjected to a standard Fire Assay with AA technique (Au-AA-23) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ME-ICP-41) on a 30 gram sub-sample. True Widths Statement: There is insufficient information at this time to determine true widths of the reported mineralized intercepts.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Ronald Stewart, P.Geo., President and CEO of Beaufield and Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Persons, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the Corporation's properties in Urban, Launay, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus, Hemlo and Launay. The Corporation is actively exploring, is well financed with approximately $5.5 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

