Beaufield provides drill results from Rouleau and an operational update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) is pleased to provide an update on its activities on its Urban properties and report drill results from its winter program on the Rouleau Gold Zone.

Highlights:

Drilling intersected gold over significant widths. A new gold zone, north of the Rouleau Zone was discovered.

A six-hole, 1,011 metre drill program was completed on the Golden Retriever block, on strike from Osisko Mining Inc.'s Black Dog gold zone. Results are pending.

A previously untested target, on ground adjacent to Osisko's newly discovered Lynx zone has been identified. Field work will commence on this target following spring break-up.

Beaufield doubled the size of its Urban district land position by staking.

Beaufield's winter drill program focused on the Rouleau Gold Zone which is located 7 kilometres southeast of Osisko Mining's Windfall gold deposit. The twelve-hole drill program totaling 2,331 metres had the objective of testing mineralization along strike and at depth of the Rouleau Gold Zone, and also targeted untested geophysical anomalies located just beyond the known mineralized corridor.

Beaufield's drill program was designed to determine gold mineralization continuity in areas with no record of prior drilling and along strike of the Rouleau Gold Zone. One hole also tested for mineralization at greater depth and two other holes targeted nearby induced polarization anomalies.

The Rouleau Gold Zone is described as a mineralized mylonite breccia located at the contact of basalt unit to the south and a tuff unit to the north. However, a review of the data has revealed that the geology is more complex and that mineralization is not solely confined to this horizon. Gold can also be found nearby shear and fault zones within both the tuff and basalt units and within a deeper diorite intrusion where quartz-feldspar porphyries have been observed. Drill results are listed in table 1 and discussed further below.

Table 1: 2017 Rouleau Gold Zone drilling best results

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Gold (g/t) BRL-17-01 62.00 70.00 8.00 0.75 BRL-17-02 34.00 47.00 13.00 0.53 BRL-17-02 134.00 136.00 2.00 0.49 BRL-17-02 394.00 412.00 18.00 0.54 BRL-17-02 446.00 451.00 5.00 0.36 BRL-17-03 107.00 129.00 22.00 0.89 BRL-17-04 61.00 86.00 25.00 0.53 BRL-17-05 105.00 108.00 3.00 0.84 BRL-17-05 117.00 123.00 6.00 2.04 Including 117.00 118.00 1.00 9.24 BRL-17-05 136.00 141.00 5.00 0.37 BRL-17-06 No significant values BRL-17-07 No significant values BRL-17-08 102.60 105.00 2.40 0.37 BRL-17-09 No significant values BRL-17-10 120.00 140.00 20.00 1.56 Including 125.00 127.00 2.00 4.84 Including 132.00 133.00 1.00 8.14 BRL-17-11 138.00 143.00 5.00 2.43 incl 138.00 139.00 1.00 10.65 BRL-17-11 156.00 163.00 7.00 1.66 BRL-17-12 Results pending

Note 1: True Widths are estimated at 55 - 80%

Hole BLR-17-01 was collared approximately 50 metres east of hole BLR-16-12 which had previously extended the Rouleau Gold zone eastward (BFD January 12th, 2017 news release). The Rouleau Gold Zone was intersected over 8 metres, but with lower gold grades.

Hole BLR-17-02 intersected the Rouleau Gold Zone over 18 metres between 394m and 412m downhole. Three other intersections with anomalous gold were also encountered within the same hole, including a previously unknown 13 metre wide zone which averaged 0.53 g/t Au. This new zone remains open and may correspond to an untested geophysical anomaly located on the northern edge of the survey and that seems to be more intense towards the west. Overburden in this area is thin and follow-up work is being considered.

Holes BLR-17-03 to BLR-17-05 targeted areas of the Rouleau Gold Zone where drill information was lacking. All three holes intersected the Rouleau Gold Zone over considerable widths. Holes 3 and 4 intersected significant gold over 22 and 25 metres respectively within the mylonite breccia, while hole 5 located further west, mainly intersected gold within the basalt and diorite units.

Exploration holes BLR-17-06 to BLR-17-09 targeted untested induced polarization anomalies located near the Rouleau Gold Zone. No significant values were intersected.

Holes BLR-17-10 and BLR-17-11 consisted of infill drilling into the Rouleau Gold Zone. The former intersected a 20 metre wide zone grading 1.56 g/t Gold associated within a mylonitized shear zone. The latter intersected to smaller zones of 5 and 7 metres, grading 2.43 and 1.66 g/t Gold, including 1 metre grading 10.65 g/t Gold.

Hole BLR-17-12 was collared further east on the Rouleau Gold Zone and intersected the zone from 119m to 138m downhole. Strong silicification with tourmaline was noted. Results are pending for this eastern most hole.

The new data is being integrated into the updated geological model and a review of the Rouleau Gold Zone is underway. Further work is being considered as part of a larger program encompassing the entire Rouleau block.

Five additional exploration drill holes (BR-16-01 to BR-16-05) focused on geophysical targets in the southern portion of the Rouleau block (October 11th, 2016 news release). Although sulfides were intersected over significant widths in hole BR-16-05, assays did not return any significant gold values in any of the holes. A review of the area in underway, including to the northeast of Bonterra Resources nearby Gladiator deposit where no historical drilling is recorded on Beaufield's ground.

A six hole, 1,011 metre drill program was also undertaken on the Golden Retriever zone. The target zone is adjacent and on strike with the Black Dog property which host significant gold mineralization and is currently being drilled by Osisko Mining. Assays are pending and further work in the area is being planned.

Work on the Beaufield ground adjacent to Osisko's newly discovered Lynx zone (63.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres announced on April 5th, 2017) located less than 2 kilometres from the common boundary is set to begin over the next few weeks and will include drilling. This is a high priority target area due to the presence of a suspected fold hosting the mineralization that seems to double back onto Beaufield's property. Osisko also announced that they will continue step-back drilling towards Beaufield's property (See Figure 1).

Over the course of the last few months, Beaufield acquired additional key ground in the Urban-Windfall district, doubling the size of its land package to 431 claims covering approximately 210 square kilometres (See Figure 2).

Please refer to Beaufield's website for the company's corporate presentation, including maps of Beaufield's Urban and Hemlo properties and its neighbors.

Quality Control

Beaufield's drill program includes descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. A total 787 samples were taken from the drill core. Every sampled interval was split in half with a core splitter or cut with a diamond blade saw. Half of any sampled core was left in the core box for future reference and the remaining half was bagged and sealed and sent to a commercial laboratory. Quality control samples (duplicate, blanks and standards) were systematically inserted in the sequence. Assays are performed at ALS CHEMEX Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. The processed samples were submitted to a standard Fire Assay with AA technique (Au-AA-23) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ME-ICP-41) on a 30 gram sub-sample. True widths of the new exploration intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined and are estimated to vary between 55 and 80%.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Urban-Windfall, Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and Hemlo where a 100% interest was recently announced. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $8 million in working capital, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

