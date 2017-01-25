Beaufield Resources Inc.: Drilling resumes at Urban-Windfall

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) is pleased to report that drilling is presently underway at the Rouleau gold zone in the emerging Windfall-Urban gold camp where Beaufield's 12,900 hectare, 100% owned holdings are strategically and centrally located. The property also adjoins Osisko Mining's Windfall property, where a 400,000 metre drilling program is underway.

Beaufield's current winter program is setting the stage for expanded spring-summer exploration and drilling. The program is focusing on four key areas identified below:

Rouleau Gold Zone

The drill program will continue advancing the potential of the historic Rouleau Gold Zone. Totalling at least 2,000 metre, the program will provide more data for the model prepared by Geologica Groupe-Conseil of Val d'Or and will systematically work deeper and along strike where mineralization remains open in these directions.

A review of historical drill holes indicates significant historical intersections at depth where drilling is very limited. Historical hole 101-68 encountered 5.82 g/t Au over 6 metres at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres (MERN Report GM47491). Improvement at depth is currently being reported by operators on adjoining properties.

Drilling will also be undertaken on the presumed eastern extension of the Rouleau Gold Zone where recent drilling encountered 1.5 g/t Au over 15 metres near surface, including 15.4 g/t Au over 1 metre (BFD January 12, 2017 news release). No drilling is recorded east of this intersection.

The western extension of the Rouleau Gold Zone where high grade gold has been previously intersected will also be targeted. The presence of Quartz Porphyry dikes in this area is of high interest given the spatial association of gold at Windfall with this lithology.

The current drilling will provide key input for an expanded, systematic drill program.

ET Zone

Beaufield's ET target is surrounded on three sides by the Osisko Mining's flagship Windfall property and is located less than 2 kilometres from the Windfall gold deposit. A magnetic geophysical anomaly that appears identical to the magnetic anomaly at Windfall-Caribou will be drilled with at least two starter holes to assess potential.

Golden Retriever Zone

A drill program of up to 3,000 metre will also be undertaken on Beaufield's Golden Retriever property which is the geological strike extension of Osisko Mining's black Dog property, currently being actively drilled. Winter roads have been established on the Golden Retriever zone where a minimum of 8 drill holes will be drilled.

Panache

The Panache structure is the geological and geophysical extension of Osisko's Fox gold discovery (Osisko August 29th, 2016 news release). Definition of holes planned for drilling is underway.

Management program

Beaufield will manage a program on the adjoining Urbana Corporation property (Urbana January 18th, 2017 news release). Urbana's holdings share a long, common boundary with Beaufield's Macho block. By working jointly the two companies maximize knowledge on their important holdings.

The table below is presented to indicate the significant potential of the Beaufield holdings in the camp. The occurrences on the list remain to be explored in greater detail.

Name of occurrence/zone Select grades Type Reference** Kent Lake 438.8 g/t Au and 524.5 g/t Ag over 0.21 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Lucky 7 7.86 g/t Au over 6.00 m Drill intersection* BFD News release (NR) Dec. 8, 2015 Macho East 3.58 g/t Au, 1.42% Cu and 23.3 g/t Ag Grab samples MERN Sigeom Macho West 1.33 g/t Au over 3.55 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Chalko 3.58 g/t Au, 1.42% Cu and 23.3 g/t Ag Grab samples BFD NR Oct. 22, 2015 Souart 1.26 g/t Au, 0.6% Cu and 15.5 g/t Ag Grab sample BFD NR Oct. 22, 2015 Macho Bay 7.35 g/t Au, and 4.0 g/t Ag Grab sample BFD NR Oct. 22, 2015 Sterling 5.47 g/t Au, 2.33% Cu and 48.7 g/t Ag Grab samples BFD NR Oct. 22, 2015 Panache 5.9 g/t Au over 3.0 m Drill intersection* HMI NR Jun. 16, 2010 Panache West 9.6 g/t Au over 1.40 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Showing #1 3.1 g/t Au over 1.10 m Channel Sample MERN Sigeom Showing #4 10.4 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Au Grab sample MERN Sigeom Cominco Showing 1.24 g/t Au over 6.0 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Rouleau Gold Zone West 42.8 g/t Au over 0.9 m and 20.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Zone 14 1.63 g/t Au over 3.68m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Rouleau Gold Zone East











4.80 g/t Au over 3.35 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom 8.98 g/t Au over 4.36 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom 7.64 g/t Au over 7.42 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom 27.53 g/t Au over 3.05 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom 11.63 g/t Au over 3.73 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom 7.65 g/t Au over 4.05 m Drill intersection* MERN Sigeom Quesnel Showing 12.84 g/t Au, 6% Cu and 30.6 g/t Ag Grab samples MERN Sigeom Notes: * May not represent true width (cannot be determined from the information currently available) ** MERN: Quebec`s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

Beaufield is strategically located in the centre of the new Windfall Gold Camp. The property will remain the principal focus of the corporation's exploration activities for 2017. Centrally located within the Urban-Windfall area, the property host a number of important gold occurrences and excellent geology, and is easily accessible by road year round.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $2 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.