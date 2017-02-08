Beaufield to increase drilling at Urban

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE:BFD) is pleased to report that it has successfully completed its first six holes of the current drill program on the Rouleau Gold Zone and is increasing drilling in the area.

Of the six holes completed, one longer hole targeted the potential extension at depth of the gold mineralization at an approximate vertical depth of 450 metres. A first batch of drill core samples has been sent for assaying in Val d'Or. The current program will provide more data for the geological model and will systematically work deeper and along strike where mineralization remains open in these directions.

In addition to the Rouleau Gold Zone, access roads and drill pads have been prepared for two other areas that will be drilled in February:

Golden Retriever Zone

A drill program of up to 3,000 metre will also be undertaken on Beaufield's Golden Retriever property which is the geological strike extension of Osisko Mining's black Dog property, currently being actively drilled. Winter roads have been established on the Golden Retriever zone where a minimum of 8 drill holes will be drilled.

ET Zone

Beaufield's ET target is surrounded on three sides by the Osisko Mining's flagship Windfall property and is located less than 2 kilometres from the Windfall gold deposit. A magnetic geophysical anomaly that appears identical to the magnetic anomaly at Windfall-Caribou will be drilled with at least two starter holes to assess potential.

Please refer to Beaufield's website and the January 25th news release for additional details on the current drill program.

Beaufield's 12,900 hectare and 100% owned holdings are strategically and centrally within the emerging Windfall-Urban gold camp and also adjoins Osisko Mining's Windfall property, where a 400,000 metre drilling program is underway. Beaufield's property host a number of important gold occurrences and excellent geology, and is easily accessible by road year round, giving access all year for exploration and drilling. The property will remain the principal focus of the corporation's exploration activities for 2017.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec and Ontario. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties (Urban, Eleonore-Opinaca, Tortigny and Hemlo). The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.