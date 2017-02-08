Beazley adds Florida sales manager to US accident & health division

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Beazley, a leading provider of supplemental (gap) protection and other voluntary benefit products, has expanded its US accident & health insurance (A&H) sales team with the addition of Todd Simms as regional sales manager covering the Florida market.

Previously, Simms worked as a Senior Sales Representative for Cigna Group Insurance. Prior to that, he was a broker for USI Insurance Services and Willis.

Beazley A&H offers a suite of gap protection products that help employers broaden benefit options, while providing employees with valuable protection against life's uncertainties. The lead offering is the Gap Medical product, which provides a benefit amount for eligible out-of-pocket medical expenses (deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance). In addition, Beazley offers Hospital Indemnity, Limited Medical and Critical Illness insurance.

Dan Jones, director, broker relations at Beazley, said: "We are excited to welcome Todd to the Beazley sales team. His experience and extensive broker relationships in the Florida market will further expand the reach of our suite of gap protection and voluntary benefits product offerings."

