Beazley adds life sciences underwriter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Beazley, a leading provider of specialist miscellaneous medical insurance, has strengthened its miscellaneous medical underwriting team with the hire of life sciences underwriter Marc Amis in its San Francisco office. This is the latest addition to Beazley's growing team addressing the needs of organizations across the healthcare industry, with a focus on hard to place risks.

Mr Amis joins Beazley from Chubb, where he was a Senior Life Sciences Underwriter for the Western Region. Prior to that, he was a regional underwriter for G.E. Risk Solutions and also held positions at several other insurance firms in Northern California.

Beazley considers a wide range of risks on both a primary (duty to defend) and an excess basis in the miscellaneous healthcare sector with capacity of up to $25 million for firms with annual revenues of $10 million and greater. Industries served include healthcare staffing, home health, behavioral health, chemical detox, tissue/blood banks, organ procurement organizations, contract research organizations, correctional healthcare, medi-spas, occupational health, ground and air ambulances and dialysis clinics.

Evan Smith, Beazley's miscellaneous medical focus group leader, said: "We're excited to offer Marc's life sciences expertise to west coast clients and brokers as we continue to expand Beazley's miscellaneous medical team across the US. Our talented team can quickly address client needs and design the optimal protection for both routine and complex medical risks."

BZPR_1_18_17

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2015, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,080.9 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com