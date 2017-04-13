Beazley appoints Brian Thompson to head US accident & health

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Beazley, a leading provider of supplemental (gap) protection and other voluntary benefit products, has appointed Brian Thompson to head its US accident & health insurance (A&H) business. He will be based in Beazley's Atlanta office with a focus on Beazley's supplemental (gap) protection product.

Previously, Thompson was Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits for TransAmerica where he managed to an annual sales goal of $250 million, as well as developed markets for new distribution channels. Prior to that, he served as President and Principal of AOM American Insurance Agency.

Beazley A&H offers a suite of gap protection products that help employers broaden benefit options, while providing employees with valuable protection against life's uncertainties. The lead offering is the gap medical product, which provides a benefit amount for eligible out-of-pocket medical expenses (deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance). In addition, Beazley offers hospital indemnity, limited medical and critical illness insurance.

Christian Tolle, Beazley's group head of political, accident and contingency, said: "We are delighted to welcome Brian to Beazley. He brings a wealth of group insurance experience that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our A&H business."

