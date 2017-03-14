Beazley appoints Najib Bousakr as Regional Head of Specialty Lines for Latin America

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Najib Bousakr to spearhead the growth of its specialty lines business in Latin America.

Mr Bousakr joins Beazley with 17 years' experience of financial lines insurance, both in underwriting and broking capacities, most recently holding the position of LATAM regional manager for the International Financial Lines division of XL Catlin in Sao Paulo, Brazil. At Beazley he will underwrite coverage and promote the development of the company's specialty lines portfolio in the region. Reporting to Beazley's head of international financial lines, Gerard Bloom, Mr Bousakr will be based in Beazley's Miami office.

Announcing Mr Bousakr's appointment, Mr Bloom said: "Najib is a seasoned underwriter with extensive experience of Latin American markets who is well equipped to lead the development of our business in the region, where we see promising growth opportunities. In the months ahead we will continue to invest in the talented underwriters and claims professionals to capitalize on these opportunities by delivering well designed products and excellent service to brokers and clients across Latin America."

Mr Bousakr said: "I am delighted to be joining Beazley. As a key player in the Lloyd's market, the company has an excellent reputation in Latin America. I look forward to leveraging this, and the expertise of our team, to build a strong local presence for Beazley in the region."

Specialty lines is Beazley's largest division, accounting for more than $1.1 billion in gross written premiums in 2016. The division focuses on professional liability, management liability, cyber and environmental insurance.

