Beazley appoints Stephen Vivian as Head of US Marine

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Stephen Vivian to launch its US marine business.

Mr Vivian joins Beazley with over 30 years' experience as a marine insurance and reinsurance broker, most recently as a Managing Director responsible for new business production and marketing for Guy Carpenter in New York. He will be based in Beazley's New York office and report to Beazley's head of marine, Clive Washbourn.

Announcing Mr Vivian's appointment, Mr Washbourn said: "Steve's decades of experience in handling all aspects of marine risks in the US market will help Beazley build local distribution and access risks that don't typically reach the London market. Beazley's established underwriting and claims teams work together to provide brokers and their clients with specialized coverage for their marine risks."

Mr Vivian said: "I am delighted to be joining Beazley. We have a great opportunity in the US to build on Beazley's extensive and respected marine business in the London Market. I look forward to leveraging our team's expertise and developing a specialized book of marine business in the US."

Established in 1998, the marine division accounts for 16% of Beazley's gross written premiums. Beazley participates in the insurance of approximately 20% of the world's ocean-going tonnage and is the prominent leader of voyage and tow business in the London market.

PR_US_3_22_2017

Note to editors:

Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2016, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,195.6 million.

All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com.