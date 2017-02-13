Beazley launches media and entertainment liability coverages, including TV and film e&o, in Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Specialist insurer Beazley has unveiled plans to offer TV & film producers errors and omissions (e&o) coverage, as well as media liability coverage for a broad range of media companies, expanding the product range available through the company's newly acquired Canadian operations.

Earlier this month, Beazley ‎announced its acquisition of Canada-based Creechurch Underwriters. Beazley's media liability coverages will be made available through its new local offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Beazley's media and entertainment team provides e&o coverage for TV, film, webisode and theatre production as well as media professional indemnity and media liability products. The broad TV and film e&o coverage offers production companies protection against claims including libel and slander, breach of confidentiality, intellectual property infringement and other risks through annual and multi-year policies of up to five years, with the ability to add named additional insureds.

Angela Weaver, Beazley's focus group leader for media, said: "We're delighted to expand the availability of our specialist coverage for the TV and film production and media industries to Canadian firms. Our experienced underwriters work with brokers and clients to develop the optimal coverage for each project to suit their specific needs."

Phil Baker, head of Beazley's Canadian operations, said: "We are pleased to have Ana Bursack, an experienced media and entertainment underwriter, lead this initiative in Canada while on secondment from our London office. We are thrilled to be able to launch the first of many new products we will be bringing to the Canadian market."

Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2016, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,195.6 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

