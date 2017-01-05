Beazley partners with VALE to offer environmental risk protection to small and mid-sized US firms

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Beazley, a leading provider of specialist environmental liability insurance, has partnered with managing general agency VALE Insurance Partners to offer its environmental cover to US-domiciled firms with revenues of up to $15 million. VALE will offer the full suite of Beazley environmental products including contractors' pollution liability, environmental impairment liability and transportation pollution liability insurance. Beazley coverage sold through VALE is available with limits of up to $10 million on a primary basis.

Beazley covers a wide range of environmental risks including operational coverage for businesses that may face claims for polluting the premises of third parties; professional liability coverage for environmental consultants; protection for ongoing fixed site operations; contractors' pollution liability; and brownfield site remediation. Key target industries are the manufacturing, industrial, real estate, hospital and educational sectors.

Jayne Cunningham, environmental focus group leader for Beazley, said: "VALE is an ideal partner to extend the availability of Beazley's industry leading environmental cover to help smaller firms effectively address their related risks. Beazley works with organizations of all sizes to create solutions that address a wide range of known, and potential, pollution incidents."

"We are very excited to partner with an industry leader like Beazley," said Jamie Sahara, CEO of VALE. "Environmental as a class fits with our desire to hire best in class underwriters, give them excellent tools and pair them with top tier insurance capacity."

VALE's Environmental team is Cynthia White, Matthew McPhee, Tricia Katz and Aimee Byrd, all formerly of Colony Specialty and Freberg Environmental.

Beazley's highly experienced environmental underwriters have a broader appetite for environmental hazards than many insurers, including sites with a long history of industrial activity. The Beazley fixed site pollution liability policy, Beazley Eclipse, offers a ten year policy term for both existing and new conditions. Beazley also covers the environmental liabilities of large multi-national companies for environmental risks up to $50 million through the Beazley Elements consortium of Lloyd's insurers launched in 2016.