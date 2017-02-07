Beazley strengthens US underwriting team for small to mid-sized businesses

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Beazley, a leading provider of specialist professional liability and data breach insurance, has strengthened its underwriting team focused on small to mid-sized business with the hire of new underwriters in Dallas and Los Angeles.

David Milner joins Beazley's Dallas office from The Hartford, where he was an executive underwriter focused on middle market business in the Dallas metro area. Prior to that, he held positions for Zurich and CNA in Texas. Lauren Brown joins Beazley's Los Angeles office from Momentous Insurance Brokerage where she was an account executive focused on media and management liability risks. Previously, she was an associate broker with Worldwide Facilities.

Beazley's US private enterprise team provides technology and miscellaneous errors and omissions coverage for organizations with under $35 million in revenues. The team also offers small and mid-sized businesses the flagship Beazley Breach Response product, a unique solution that provides a comprehensive service to notify and protect customers and employees in the event of a data breach. Beazley's policies are backed by experienced claims teams who work collaboratively with underwriters to provide optimal service to clients.

Jamie Orye, Beazley's team leader for private enterprise, said: "We're excited to expand the footprint of our local underwriters with the addition of Lauren and David. Their expertise and experience working with small to mid-sized companies will help us continue expanding our offerings for a wide range of organizations. Our talented team quickly assesses the specific needs of each client to design the optimal protection for their company."

Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2016, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,195.6 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com