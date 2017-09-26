Bectran Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

B2B Credit Management Platform Provider

ITASCA, IL--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Bectran, Inc., a leader in bringing automation, digitization, and artificial intelligence to the B2B credit management solution space, announced the successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit for its industry-leading cloud-based credit management platform. The audit was conducted by The Moore Group, CPA, a specialist in SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audits.

SOC 2 is a set of compliance requirements developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) specifically for service organizations that store customer data in the cloud. The requirements are based on 5 Trust Service Principles established by AICPA: security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 requirements go beyond audit of the technical system and examine the policies, procedures, and systems of the organization to ensure that they meet the security and risk requirements necessary to protect customer data in the cloud environment.

"Our customers, above all, care about the security and confidentiality of their data. From inception, Bectran has continued to engage and deploy top-notch technologies to guarantee the safety, security, and confidentiality of our customers' data." – Louis Ifeguni, CEO

Completion of the audit affirms that Bectran has developed internal policies, procedures, and systems to ensure customer data is secure and rigorous processes are in place to address security concerns. The accomplishment shows Bectran's capacity to maintain strict security compliance in a changing and expanding cloud environment by utilizing the latest industry best practices.

ABOUT BECTRAN

Bectran, the industry leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations, SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% whilst significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections. Bectran clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are on-boarded in matter of days/weeks. Credit Professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the credit department. Recently, Bectran was recognized as a top innovator in the credit software industry.