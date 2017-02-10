Bedford arena to get a facelift over the next few months

Government of Canada supports Brome-Missisquoi RCM community project

BEDFORD, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects, such as this one by the town of Bedford, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, announced that the town of Bedford (website in French only) has been granted $500,000 in financial assistance to renovate the municipal arena.

The town of Bedford is responsible for managing and maintaining the municipal arena built over 40 years ago. A partnership agreement was signed recently with 12 neighbouring municipalities to share the operating costs of this infrastructure, which is used by residents of all ages for ice sports.

The funding awarded by CED in the form of a non-repayable contribution under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the town of Bedford carry out major work, including sealing the roof; building an access to the seating area for persons with limited mobility; and replacing the concrete floors, garage door and refrigeration system. The project also involves repairing many sections of the arena, such as the glass panels, the players' bench area, the nets, the infirmary, the locker rooms and washrooms, the mezzanine and the commentators' box.

The building upgrade will allow the residents of Bedford and neighbouring municipalities to enjoy safer facilities that are better adapted to their sports and recreation activities.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"The Bedford arena is an important community building for all of the region's residents. It is a place where young and old alike engage in sports and recreational activities, thus bonding with their families, friends and neighbours, which unites and strengthens our communities. I applaud the work of everyone who is contributing to this project."

The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

"The Government of Canada supports the projects of organizations such as that of the town of Bedford, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased with the support from many partners, including CED, enabling us to renovate the municipal arena, which is used by the residents of Bedford and nearby towns. This work will allow everyone to continue to enjoy these facilities for years to come."

Yves Lévesque, Mayor of the town of Bedford

