Bee Vectoring Announces Private Placement

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE:BEE) announces its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000. The Offering will consist of up to 6,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.25 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue, subject to the Company's right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the closing market price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds C$0.65 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days commencing 4 months after the date the Warrants are issued. The Company will be entitled to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants upon notice given by press release (disseminated through a newswire service in Canada) and the Warrants will then expire on the fifteenth (15th) business day after the date of the press release unless exercised by the holder prior to such date.

"The company now has a clear path to commercialization. We have validated the fit and a market appetite for our technology, are successfully delivering on the established milestones that are necessary on this path, and are continuing to build strong relationships with potential long term influential partners," stated Ashish Malik, President & CEO of BVT. "The proceeds from this private placement will allow the company to continue on its identified path and work on the key initiatives required to bring its disruptive system to the market, and thus make crop production in targeted crops more sustainable."

BVT will apply the net proceeds of the Offering to support its commercialization plans for the US, continuation of selective market expansion projects including developing opportunities in additional crops and advancing registration activities in new countries, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Final closing of this Offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or eliminate common crop diseases, while at the same time stimulating and enhancing the same crops. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

