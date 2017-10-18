Bee Vectoring Technologies Announced as Finalist for Best Application Technology Innovation at 10th Annual Agrow Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE:BEE) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious global Agrow Awards in the category of Best Application Technology Innovation.

The Agrow Awards recognize excellence in the global crop protection and production industries. Entries in 14 categories are evaluated using a wide range of criteria by an independent judging panel consisting of a group of experts from around the world.

"The Agrow Awards is a prestigious international competition that showcases the best innovations in the industry," said Claude Flueckiger, Independent Director of BVT and former executive at Syngenta AG. "Now in their 10th year, the Awards have recognized unique technologies, programmes and industry collaborations that are advancing sustainable agricultural practices around the world. This nomination validates our long-standing belief that the BVT platform is one of the most innovative technologies to reach the market in recent years and that its commercialization is coming at exactly the right time."

The Company's unique system addresses several problems inherent to traditional crop protection application systems, by using commercially-reared bees to deliver biological compounds in a very targeted way. The system is simple and effective; as the bees leave their hive to forage they pick up trace amounts of a beneficial fungus and carry it to the bloom of the crop, where it can colonize and outcompete other pathogens and pests. The patented system contains multiple levels of technology that enable successful crop protection. The bee delivery method drastically decreases the amount of wasted product and off-target application that are problems for conventional techniques and can save thousands of gallons of water used in sprays.

Winners of the 10th Annual Agrow Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala scheduled to take place on October 30th, 2017 at 8 Northumberland, London.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

On Behalf of Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.,

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.