Bee Vectoring Technologies Announces Web-Investor Call to Outline its 2017 Growth Strategy

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE:BEE) is pleased to announce it will be holding a web enabled conference call on Thursday January 19th at 2pm EST. CEO Ashish Malik will review milestones achieved to date, outline the opportunity ahead for the company, and provide details into 2017 company initiatives.

During 2016, BVT hit a number of notable milestones which included:

Gaining approval of 11 patents on BVT technologies from several key growing territories including the United States and China.

Completing of successful trials in strawberries, blueberries, indoor tomatoes and sunflowers in the US, Canada, and Europe. Results on strawberries included reductions in gray mold disease of up to 40% and increases in marketable yield up to 30%.

Submitting its first bio-pesticide BVT CR-7 for regulatory approval to the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA).

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should visit the registration page as follows - https://secure.confertel.net/tsRegisterD.asp?course=7418801

Once registered, participants will receive email confirmation with a unique access code, which can be used to access the call via phone, or, alternatively, via web link for those wishing to view presentation visuals during the call.

It is expected that there will be approximately 10 minutes at the end of the call in which participants will be able to ask questions via the moderator. Those wishing to submit questions beforehand can do so by emailing - info@beevt.com - with the subject line reading 'Web-Investor Call Question'. Submitted questions will be read out by the moderator during the Q&A portion of the call.

Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. Following the call, an archived webcast replay will be available at - http://www.beevt.com/investors/press-releases/ - shortly after the call.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology (consisting of a proprietary tray dispenser containing a unique carrier agent) that is designed to harmlessly utilize commercially reared bumblebees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or eliminate common crop diseases, while at the same time stimulating and enhancing the same crops. This unique and proprietary process facilitates a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yield, organic product and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

On Behalf of Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.,

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.