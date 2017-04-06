Beeline and IQNavigator Announce Convergence Successes in First Quarter After Merger

December 2016 merger created the largest independent provider of contingent workforce management solutions

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Three months after merging IQNavigator and Beeline, two of the top leaders in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, the company has achieved significant goals outlined in its merger announcement.

In letters to more than 300 global clients, the company announced that it will adopt the Beeline company brand name going forward. Under that name, it will continue to develop, support, and enhance its two current vendor management systems (VMS): IQN VMS and Beeline VMS.

Beeline also announced that customers of both VMS products will now have access to new capabilities in their systems due to "quick wins"—exchanges of technology made possible by the merger.

Beeline VMS customers are now able to:

experience faster software integrations using drag-and-drop integration capability

compare labor rates using data from the world's first Automated Talent Ontology Machine

IQN VMS customers are now able to:

reduce talent costs by sourcing directly from talent pools without supplier markup

experience dramatically faster VMS performance due to web acceleration and optimization

Customers of both systems will soon have access to:

mobile approval, time entry, and MSP communication capabilities via iPhone and Android apps

supplier guidance functionality, including supplier comparisons, trends, and recommendations

"Converging our operations has been much smoother than we anticipated," said Doug Leeby, president of Beeline. "This has allowed us to focus our attention on keeping our promises to our customers, including continuing to support both of our platforms. We're not only doing that—without disrupting client service—but we're also enhancing both of our VMS products. And, with the depth of experience of our combined team, we're creating a new product roadmap based on an advanced microservices architecture that will allow us to deliver innovations much faster than we do today."

"In my talks with customers since the merger, I've explained our 'quick wins' strategy as well as elements of our integrated product road map," added Leeby. "Customers who attend our 2017 Beeline+IQN Conference May 1-3 in Orlando, Florida will have an opportunity to see the latest innovations we are producing for the market, meet our product teams, interact with our experts, and network with an incredible group of customers, partners, and friends."

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability, mitigate risk, and attain qualified talent by utilizing the extended workforce.

Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From over 15 locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.