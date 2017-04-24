Beeline Announces Industry's First Virtual Assistant to Help Clients Source and Manage Their Non-Employee Workforce

"Beeline Assistant" chatbot uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to give clients highly personalized interaction with the company's contingent workforce management software

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, announced today that it has developed a new solution for automating interactions between end-users and the company's technology. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Beeline Assistant can replace or augment traditional user interfaces for many common tasks, using automatic speech recognition and natural language understanding to interpret users' needs, gather information, and complete tasks.

"In today's on-demand environment, enterprise applications with complicated interfaces discourage users, undermining their effectiveness and hindering adoption," said Sherri Hammons, Beeline's chief technology officer. "Users expect to engage technology effortlessly and within the context of their day-to-day activities, any time and everywhere. We aim to bring ubiquity to enterprise applications by stripping away complex user interfaces and replacing them with unforced, natural language conversations and simple, direct interactions between humans and technology. Beeline Assistant extends the VMS to where the user converses most frequently and with a short engagement span such as a quick text or voice command."

Beeline Assistant makes many of the resources of Beeline's vendor management system (VMS) available 24/7 via instant messaging (IM) technologies using channels like Skype, Slack, text/SMS or e-mail, and via voice interaction through interfaces like Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana and Amazon's Echo. Through simple, intuitive conversations, Beeline Assistant can provide informative digests, answer questions about workforce trends, and help users find and manage talent.

Beeline Assistant not only handles many administrative tasks, but also learns from every interaction. The brain behind Beeline Assistant grows smarter with each use, as it processes the requests of every user and begins to understand each user's linguistic nuances, ensuring more effective communication with every conversation.

"Beeline Assistant is powered by our very robust, proprietary Automated Talent Ontology Machine (ATOM), and it is supported by a dedicated AI team," added Hammons. "Beeline Assistant is designed to be your personal contingent workforce virtual aid, ready to help you manage your workforce, wherever you are, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Beeline will introduce and demonstrate Beeline Assistant to customers, prospects, and industry analysts at the 2017 Beeline + IQN Conference on May 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability, mitigate risk, and attain qualified talent by utilizing the extended workforce.

Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From over 15 locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.