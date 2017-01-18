Begin the New Year in a New Haven Home, 5 Beautiful Neighborhoods Now Selling

ONTARIO RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Begin the New Year by moving into a beautiful new home at Brookfield Residential's New Haven in Ontario Ranch, and join over 100 other families living life to the fullest at Southern California's largest new master-planned community. Five highly desirable new-home collections are currently selling, including the spacious two-story townhomes at Holiday and an array of beautiful single-family detached designs at the Poppy, Arborel, Waverly and Summerset neighborhoods. The unbeatable allure extends to the vibrant New Haven setting, as well, where residents enjoy year-round recreational amenities at The Resort at Picnic Park, indulge in family friendly community events and take advantage of the prime location near freeways, restaurants and retail. Homebuyers ready to find their happy place in 2017 are encouraged to log on to www.NewHavenLife.com, join their preferred neighborhood interest list and visit today.

"As more and more families move into New Haven, the community is thriving and only getting better," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Visit soon and start your New Year off in Ontario Ranch's most talked-about new master-plan."

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential's legacy of creating the best places to call home with five popular, new-home neighborhoods, now selling.

Holiday's well-appointed two-story townhomes offer approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet of living space with 1 to 3 bedrooms, 1.5 to 2.5 baths and 1- to 2-car garages. Prices start from the low $300,000s.

Poppy's single-family collection presents charming two-story single-family designs spanning approximately 1,892 to 2,110 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths and 2-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

The spacious single-family designs at Arborel extend from approximately 1,953 to 2,253 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths and 2- to 3-car garages. Prices start from the low to mid $400,000s.

Waverly's gorgeous single-family homes span approximately 2,158 to 2,513 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garages. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Summerset's executive-style single-family designs range from approximately 3,133 to 3,627 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 baths and 2- to 3-car garages, plus super storage. Prices start from the low to mid $500,000s.

There's never a dull moment at New Haven, with an array of recreational amenities available to residents every day of the year. Homeowners enjoy exclusive access to the Resort at Picnic Park's clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids' splash zone and super playground with zipline; a BBQ pavilion, fire pit and picnic areas; and much more.

New Haven is located in Ontario Ranch, which is a visionary model for California Growth that's recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

The commuter-friendly location is less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit. Ontario Mills, Eastvale Gateway, Victoria Gardens and the new Citizens Business Bank Arena offer excellent leisure options for homeowners.

New Haven's school-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Etiwanda Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com.

To visit New Haven from I-15, exit Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and head west for two miles to access a brand new entrance into the community along the new Ontario Ranch Road, then turn right on New Haven Drive and follow the signs to the neighborhoods. The sales centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when hours are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, call 888.831.0260.

For more information on New Haven in Ontario Ranch, please visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

