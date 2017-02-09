Behavioral Intelligence Innovator E8 Security Wins Best Cybersecurity Startup In 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Led by Innovative Machine Learning Approach to Transforming Traditional Security Operations, E8 Security Recognized By LinkedIn Information Security Community

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - E8 Security, an innovator of behavioral intelligence for cybersecurity, today announced that it won 'Best Cybersecurity Startup' with 50 or fewer employees in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. E8 Security emerged victorious over 27 other finalists. E8 Security was also named as a finalist for 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' with 50 or fewer employees, as well as in the 'Best Security Analytics' and 'Best Threat Hunting' product categories.

The annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 350,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

"Congratulations to E8 Security for winning the Best Cybersecurity Startup category in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. "With over 450 entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive, and all winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry."

In addition to this latest accolade, earlier this week E8 Security unveiled its E8 Security Fusion Platform, which transforms traditional security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations to make security operations more proactive. Security operations teams are able to reach conclusions quickly by offloading the data mining, analysis, and correlation process, typically done manually, to the Fusion Platform, which provides them with answers to questions they didn't even know to ask.

"At E8 Security, our team and the environment they create fosters ingenuity and is constantly driven by understanding our customers' challenges," said Matt Jones, CEO, E8 Security. "Being recognized with an award of this nature by security industry practitioners is further validation that we have quickly achieved a culture of collaborative innovation that has allowed us to ascend to a leadership position in Behavioral Analytics, which is transforming the way security operations teams detect, hunt for, and respond to hidden threats inside their organizations."

About E8 Security

E8 Security is transforming security operations by automating the learning of user and device behaviors to discover malicious activity unknown to security analysts, resulting in improved alert quality and accelerated investigations to make security operations more proactive. E8 Security raises the bar, as the first behavioral analytics vendor to make it easier for security teams to quickly identify unknown threat behaviors across endpoints, users and networks. The E8 Security Fusion platform provides a focused view of the network, so that analysts can quickly see hidden threats and know where to spend their time, reducing the investigation time from hours to minutes. In short, E8 Security helps security teams to detect, hunt, and respond by recognizing what is normal in their network so they can quickly respond to what is not. E8 Security is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is funded by Strategic Cyber Ventures, March Capital Partners, Allegis Capital and The Hive. Find out more at www.e8security.com.