Bel Fuse Inc. Announces the Launch of Its New Website at www.belfuse.com

Bel now has a unified presence online for all brands including Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Bel Power Solutions & Protection, Signal Transformer, Stewart Connector, Bel Magnetic Solutions, and TRP Connector

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ : BELFA) ( NASDAQ : BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.belfuse.com.

Dan Bernstein, President and CEO of Bel Fuse Inc., said, "After the recent acquisitions of Power-One and Emerson Connectivity Solutions, Bel recognized the need for a unified website presence for all of its brands, products and businesses. After considerable feedback from our sales representatives, distribution partners and customers, we redesigned the website with a key focus to make it user-friendly. Special attention was given to the Engineering users to assure that the relevant technical documentation was quickly and easily accessible. This is one of many investments Bel is making to simplify engagement with our customers."

In addition to bringing Bel together and modernizing our online presence, Bel's new website features:

Enhanced Search and Detailed Filters: Enhanced search capabilities include search by Company, Product, Industry and Keyword, as well as Parametric Search, making it easier than ever to find product, service and support information. Detailed filters on the series and product pages facilitate data sorting to simplify finding part numbers and quickly pare down lists to specific details.

New Resource Center: Bel consolidated multiple engineering and customer-support tools from all Bel's businesses and brands into one location, including rewriting and updating several tools, such as the Competitor Cross Reference.

Mobile and Tablet Friendly: Bel's new website is built on a scalable CMS, making it easy to deliver compelling, dynamic user experiences, no matter the device, platform or channel.

Customer Support: Accessing technical and sales support has never been easier! Product pages include a support tab for sending email directly to customer support for the product or brand you are viewing or submit an RFQ (as applicable).

Improved Product Descriptions, Specs and Features: Product pages have been expanded to include detailed descriptions, specifications and feature lists, to provide visitors with all the technical details, data sheets, drawings, certifications and other related documentation in a single location.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

