Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2017 in Santa Clara, CA

Bel Power is a Copper Level Sponsor and will highlight their OCP Product Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company ( NASDAQ : BELFA) ( NASDAQ : BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, announces their participation at the upcoming Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2017 on March 8-9 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. We encourage attendees to visit our team at Booth A11.

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a 501(c)(6) organization, founded in 2011 by Facebook, Intel, and Rackspace, whose mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond. The annual Summit brings together nearly 3,000 key decision makers, executives, engineers, developers and suppliers. This year keynote presentations will be made by Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., YJ America (Yahoo! JAPAN) and Facebook.

Bel Power Solutions' (www.belpowersolutions.com) engineering experts will be on-hand to answer questions about our latest datacenter portfolio which has been expanded to include a wide range of PSU's, PDU's, Power Shelves and other products to address AC-DC, DC-DC, 12Vout and 48Vout power conversion needs in a number of different configurations.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement.