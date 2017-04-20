Bel Will Report First Quarter 2017 Results on May 3, 2017

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 AM EDT

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or, "the Company") ( NASDAQ : BELFA) ( NASDAQ : BELFB) today announced that the Company will release preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2017 prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT that morning to discuss the preliminary results.

To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 1-888-455-2271 or 1-719-325-2410 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at the Events and Presentations link of the Investors page under the "About Bel" tab at www.BelFuse.com. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 3392868, after 2:00 p.m. EDT, also for 20 days.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.