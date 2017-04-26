Beleave and Dr. Mohit Bhandari Begin Clinical Research Program to Investigate Therapeutic Use of Cannabinoids for Musculoskeletal Disorders

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Beleave Inc. ("Beleave") ( CSE : BE) ( CSE : BE.CN) ( CNSX : BE) is pleased to announce that it will begin a clinical research program with Dr. Mohit Bhandari, to investigate the therapeutic use of cannabinoids for management of pain in musculoskeletal disorders. In North America, Europe, and Australia, chronic non-cancer pain is a large contributor to morbidity, affecting as much as 30% of the population. Musculoskeletal disorders can be triggering events that lead to the development of chronic pain in up to 40% of chronic pain cases. Options for pain management in musculoskeletal disorders, both surgical and non-surgical, remain limited.

Dr. Bhandari is a Professor and a Canada Research Chair at McMaster University, a University Scholar, and the Associate Chair of Research for Surgery. He is a world-leading researcher specializing in large international clinical trials in orthopaedic surgery, and is among the most cited and well published surgical researchers in the world. His research team has expertise in the full spectrum of health research methods including systematic reviews, meta-analyses, epidemiological studies, economic analyses and clinical trials. Dr. Bhandari has won numerous awards for contributions to research and evidence-based orthopaedics including the Order of Ontario, and the Kappa Delta award.

"Chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders is common and devastating," commented Beleave CEO, Roger Ferreira. "We are extremely happy to be partnering with Dr. Bhandari to investigate the therapeutic use of cannabinoids for management of pain in musculoskeletal disorder."

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company committed to becoming a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR").

