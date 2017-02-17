Beleave Inc.: No Material Change

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beleave Inc. (CSE:BE)(CSE:BE.CN)(CNSX:BE) ("Beleave " or the "Company") at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Consistent with the Company's press release dated September 26, 2016, the Company continues work with Health Canada towards the scheduling of a pre-licensing inspection of its proposed facility.

About Beleave Inc.

Beleave, Inc. is a biotech company committed to becoming a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR"). Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM") has applied for a license to cultivate and sell medical marihuana pursuant to the ACMPR. As of the date hereof, FAM has successfully advanced past the review stage, and has been issued an affirmation letter from Health Canada prior to a request for a pre-licensing inspection. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located near Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the ACMPR licensing process and meeting the requirements of the ACMPR. No assurances are given as to the anticipated timing of delivering the confirmations to Health Canada described in this press release nor the anticipated timing of any pre-licensing inspection. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.