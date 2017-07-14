Beleave Sponsors Don't Drive Hi Campaign Aimed to Reduce Cannabis Impaired Driving

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") ( CSE : BE) ( CSE : BE.CN) ( CNSX : BE) is pleased to be a sponsor and supporter of the Don't Drive Hi campaign, a campaign aimed to reduce cannabis impaired driving. With legislation for legalizing marijuana progressing, the year-long Don't Drive Hi campaign is backed by prominent sponsors including advertising agency BBDO, radio stations Z103.5 and Energy 108, and safe driving advocates R.I.D.E. CHECKS and Arrive Alive DRIVE SOBER, all seriously committed to helping prevent driving under the influence of cannabis.

"Keeping our roads safe from tragedy is the focus of our Don't Drive Hi campaign and we are particularly grateful to Beleave for lending their support to this important initiative," said Lorne Simon, a leading safe driving advocate and founder of R.I.D.E. CHECKS. "Being backed by Beleave, a respected and forward-thinking company, is paramount to the success of the campaign and creating a culture where driving after consuming cannabis is never okay. Together we can spread awareness about being responsible and the devastating impact and consequences of driving drugged."

"It's wonderful to see great communication, public education, and prevention initiatives like the Don't Drive Hi campaign, that are committed to protecting Canadians by reducing the risks associated with cannabis impairment and driving," commented Beleave CEO Dr. Roger Ferreira. "Beleave is proud to support the Don't Drive Hi campaign in an effort to minimize the social costs and harms attributed to cannabis-related motor vehicle collisions in Canada."

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM") is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is in Hamilton, Ontario.

