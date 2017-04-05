Bell Copper Warrants Exercised

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation ("Bell" or the "Company") (NEX:BCU.H) is pleased to report that on Mar 31 2017, a total of 2,568,180 warrants were exercised at a price of 8 cents per warrant. These warrants were issued in conjunction with the first tranche of Bell's 2016 Spring financing and had an expiry date of May 18, 2017.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bell Copper Corporation

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.