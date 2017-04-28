Bellatora Inc. Announces Production of New CBD Vaping Products for Q2 2017

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Bellatora Inc. ( OTC : ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

The company is pleased to announce it has begun production of a new CBD line of vaping products that will be ready for market in late 2nd quarter of 2017. Product will be available online at www.Bellatoracbd.com as well as various retailers nationwide.

Bellatora provides a superior suite of innovative vaporizer products and accessories, offering tobacco and marijuana consumers an outlet to make better, healthier life choices. An established American marketing, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide significantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products. Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (ECGR:OTC PINK). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

All CBD products will be available in our vaping formulas 15ml, 30ml, 60ml, 120ml as well as cartridges with 1/2 gram and 1 gram per cartridge. Our Boutique flavors are available in a variety of strengths and sizes. Bellatora's product release will coincide with the finalization of the flavor profiles. CBD is a powerful anti-epileptic, anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-nauseate, sleep aid, muscle relaxant, sedative and anti-proliferative.

CBD products have a wide range of medical benefits. It is a non-psychotropic cannabinoid, meaning it does not contribute to the euphoria associated with certain strains of cannabis. It is, however, psychoactive, because it crosses the blood-brain barrier. Unlike THC, CBD can be administered at relatively high doses without undesired psychological side effects.

Cartridges will be available in 1/2 gram and 1 gram unflavored

Our 15ml product in 4 different flavors offers 2 grams of CBD

Our 30ml product in 4 different flavors offers 4 grams of CBD

Our 60ml product in 4 different flavors offers 6 grams of CBD

Our 120ml product in 4 different flavors offers 8 grams of CBD

5 final product types that will allow us to distribute Industrial Hemp based CBD oils on a national platform. Potential distribution centers include Amazon and other resellers as well as distribution to current dispensaries in the California marketplace.

Additional Marketing will be towards dispensaries in the following markets in 2017.

Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

Company Security Details

General Information

Bellatora, Inc. ( OTC : ECGR)

Company Address: 700 N Valley St.,

Suite B PMB 93532, Anaheim, CA 92801

Telephone: 1 (877) 831-3898

Website: www.bellatora.com

Email: investors@bellatora.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Atom Miller

CEO, Director

