Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) Security Details

Bellatora Inc. ( OTC : ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

The Company has been made aware that a number of financial reporting sites are not quoting the company description and security details correctly. The correct company information and security details follow.

Company Security Details

General Information

Bellatora, Inc. ( OTC : ECGR)

Company Address: 700 N Valley St, Suite B PMB 93532, Anaheim, CA 92801

Telephone: 1 (877) 831-3898

Website: www.bellatora.com

Email: investors@bellatora.com

Business Description

Bellatora provides a superior suite of innovative vaporizer products and accessories, offering tobacco and marijuana consumers an outlet to make better, healthier life choices. An established American marketing, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide significantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products. Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (ECGR:OTC PINK). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

Financial Reporting/Disclosure

Reporting Status: Alternative Reporting Standard

Audited Financials: Unaudited

Latest Report: Sept 30, 2016 10-Q (updated January 29, 2017)

Fiscal Year End: 12/31

OTC Marketplace: OTC Pink Current

Profile Data

SIC - Industry Classification: 59 Consumer Goods

Business Status Development Stage Company a/o Sept 30, 2016

Incorporated In: Colorado, USA

Year of Inc.: April 2014.

Employees: Less than 10.

Share Structure

Market Value: $39,764,984 a/o Jan 26, 2017

Shares Outstanding: 40,166,651 a/o Dec 21, 2016

Float: 16,166,651 a/o Jan 03, 2017

Authorized Shares: 200,000,000 a/o Dec 21, 2016

Shareholders of Record: N/A a/o Nov 30, 2016

Company Officers & Contacts

Atom Miller, President

Company Directors

Atom Miller

Service Providers

Accounting/Auditing Firm

Durland & Company

P.O. Box 1175

Palm Beach, FL 32549

United States

Legal Counsel

Randall Goulding

Securities Counselors Inc.

1333 Sprucewood

Deerfield, IL 60015

United States

Transfer Agent(s)

Action Stock Transfer Corporation

2469 E. Fort Union Blvd, Suite 214

Salt Lake City, UT 84121

801-274-1088

Company History

- Formerly=Oncology Medical, Inc. until 9-2016

- Formerly=Vianet Technology Group, Ltd. until 4-07

- Formerly=UTTI Corp. until 2-07

- Formerly=Unitech Industries, Inc. until 1-99

- Note=12-96 state of incorporation California changed to Delaware upon emergence from Chapter XI bankruptcy under Federal Bankruptcy Code

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Atom Miller

CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Statements

