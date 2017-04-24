Bellatora, Inc. Partners with Award Winning Agronomist, Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Medical Marijuana Vaping Sector

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Bellatora Inc. ( OTC : ECGR) is a U.S.-based manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

Bellatora Inc. is pleased to announce its expansion into the multi-billion dollar industry of Medical Marijuana vaping with the recent partnership of Tatiana Thomas, European & UN Awarded Agronomist and Plant Scientist, with over 25 years of experience in the field of commercial plant production, active component extraction, and medicinal product formulation.

Company Security Details

General Information

Bellatora, Inc. ( OTC : ECGR)

Company Address: 700 N Valley St.,

Suite B PMB 93532, Anaheim, CA 92801

Telephone: 1 (877) 831-3898

Website: www.bellatora.com

Email: investors@bellatora.com

Business Description

Bellatora provides a superior suite of innovative vaporizer products and accessories, offering tobacco and marijuana consumers an outlet to make better, healthier life choices. An established American marketing, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide significantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products. Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR ( OTC : ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

New Product Launch

Bellatora will be proposing a new designer range of products, to suit recreational users in California as well as medical patients seeking relief of Medical Marijuana as a healthier alternative to conventional remedies.

Product Description

The new Bellatora CBD line of Products includes 5 distinct flavors, one natural. All Hemp Plus oils will rate 40% CBD from its purest extracted form, thus meeting the highest expectations of medical relief for those consuming CBD for an array of ailments.

Licensing towards self-provision

Currently Bellatora is applying for licensing to produce its own supplies in California, in order to provide highest tiers THC and (HEMP PLUS) CBD oils, custom grown and state-of-the-art extracted, for its customers best and consistent vaping experience.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Atom Miller

CEO, Director

About Bellatora Inc.

Bellatora's purpose is to provide superior and innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids offering tobacco and marijuana smokers a healthier lifestyle alternative, while not polluting the environment for others. The freedom to vape. The liberty to enjoy.

An established American marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic vaporizers, cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide significantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR ( OTC : ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.